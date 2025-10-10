Letitia James spent years wielding her office like a political weapon, targeting opponents while preaching accountability. Now she stands charged with bank fraud and false statements. This isn’t politics as usual. This is corruption exposed.

“No one is above the law.” Remember that? You don’t hear any Democrats saying that anymore. Hmm, I wonder why. When Democrats are in the majority and they think they have the goods on a Republican, “no one is above the law.” But when a Democrat is caught dead to right with their hand in the cookie jar, “no one is above the law” doesn’t apply, because it’s not that, it’s “retribution.” Even if it was, they brought it upon themselves. What they don’t seem to understand is we see through their assinine BS. We know what they’re doing.

James’s indictment is a reminder that justice must apply equally, regardless of title or party. Accountability is not a partisan issue; it’s the foundation of democracy. And Democrats never seem to be held accountable… until now (hopefully).

This case sends a message: weaponized politics will eventually turn on its wielder. Letitia James is learning that lesson the hard way. And the rest of America should take note — when the powerful break the law, there must be consequences. No exceptions.

