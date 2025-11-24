Trump’s decision to end Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota is a necessary correction to an immigration program that has been abused for years. TPS was meant to be temporary, yet it became a long-term loophole that allowed thousands to stay without proper review.

Minnesota has faced real problems involving fraud, gang activity, and security concerns tied to the Somali community. Trump is simply putting Americans’ safety first.

Ending TPS sends a clear message: no more special carve-outs, no more indefinite exemptions, and no more ignoring public safety risks. Trump is restoring law, order, and accountability—exactly what the country needs.

