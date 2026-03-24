Ah yes—another masterclass in how Washington works, courtesy of the boy wonder genius Mayor of Minneapolis Jacob Frey.

According to Frey, Donald Trump should just “hire out more TSA agents” during a DHS shutdown that the Democrats caused, and then voted five times to keep the government shut down, therefore, additional TSA agents can’t be hired, there is no money curtesy of the Democrats shutting down and refusing to fund this part of the government!

No money, no hiring. It’s not complicated unless you’re Jacob Frey.

So instead of dealing with reality, we get the policy equivalent of “just add more staff,”

It’s a great line—right up until you think about it.

There’s just way too many stupid people in Minnesota.

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