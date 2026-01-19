President Donald Trump decided not to invoke the insurrection act in Minneapolis. I don’t like that decision and think it’s cowardly. I live in the Twin Cities metropolitan area and am keenly aware of what the domestic terrorists are doing. Right now Minneapolis is completely out of control and lawless, and for the life of me, I don’t understand not invoking the insurrection act and I’m completely lost as to how Republicans can keep bending over and taking it up the ass.

That sure sounds like an insurrection to me, in fact, it’s almost civil war-like.

And still the Republicans drop their pants and bend over to their Leftist masters. I don’t get it.

If the ideologies were reversed the Democrats would have invoked the insurrection act and had hundreds rounded up and in a gulag by now awaiting a show trial that would maybe come along years from now and nobody would get bail, much less a bail hearing. They already proved that five years ago. Now that we have a real insurrection Republicans once again do nothing. Just like with all the endless investigations still nobody has been held accountable, arrested, charged or even had a trial so if you think something is going to happen regarding these rioters, it’s not. Same with all the fraud, nothing is going to happen to Walz and company, nothing at all. Walz, Frey, Ellison and the open defiance and disregard of federal law is going to go unpunished.

Now with that fact having been established can we at least send in the water cannons?

It’s one thing to go out and sew mayhem and commit crimes when it’s four degree’s and you’re dressed for it, and quite another when it’s four degree’s and you’re soaking wet. If that were to happen the “peaceful protests” would stop immediately and law and order would be restored very quickly and you’d have time to prepare for the upcoming anarchist violent uprising that would surely come in the spring.

