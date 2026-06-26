This will definitely upstage last week’s opening of the garbage can looking junk heap of scenic blight known as the Obama Presidential Library. My home state is making news with the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, and what a sight to behold that is!

President Donald J. Trump is scheduled to join the Freedom 250 celebration on July 1, 2026, for the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, according to event organizers and North Dakota media reports.

The event is part of the nationwide Freedom 250 program commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence. Organizers say the dedication will honor the life and legacy of Theodore Roosevelt, with particular emphasis on his leadership, conservation efforts, public service, and the influence of North Dakota’s Badlands on his development as a national figure.

The library itself is opening during the Independence Day celebrations in early July 2026 and is intended to showcase Roosevelt’s life through exhibits focused on his experiences in North Dakota and his presidency.

According to statements released by organizers, President Trump will participate in the dedication ceremony and ribbon-cutting as part of the broader Freedom 250 observances. Former North Dakota governor and current Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the event highlights Roosevelt’s conservation legacy and his impact on America’s national parks and public lands.

For attendees, the event is scheduled in Medora’s Badlands setting, a landscape closely associated with Roosevelt’s years as a rancher and outdoorsman.

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