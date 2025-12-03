Donald Trump didn’t create the Ilhan Omar controversy — he simply said what everyone else is too scared to say. For years, Omar’s tangled marital history, questionable timelines, and refusal to release basic documents have left Americans with legitimate questions. And every time someone brings it up, Democrats shout “racism” instead of offering answers.

Trump called it out directly: if Omar really used a sham marriage to help a relative skirt immigration rules, that’s fraud — and a sitting member of Congress should not be above scrutiny. Period.

The Left’s outrage isn’t about truth; it’s about protecting one of their untouchable symbols, but moreso as another attack on Trump and creating more division and hatred with their phony drama. Accountability doesn’t stop at identity politics. If Omar wants the scandal to go away, she can clear it up with transparency — not insults, not deflection, not media cover.

Until then, Trump is right: the questions aren’t going anywhere, and Americans deserve answers.

