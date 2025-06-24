The Twin Cities Marathon openly violates the Civil Rights Act by discriminating based on race.

The marathon, scheduled for Oct. 5, has launched an “Equity in Motion” program, offering a 50% registration fee discount to runners from “historically underrepresented” groups. The discount applies to “people who have been systematically excluded, oppressed, or disadvantaged” and includes “Black, Indigenous, People of Color, athletes with a disability, LGBTQ+, low-income individuals and non-binary runners and walkers.”

This is just woke, politically correct mumbo jumbo. What they are really saying is, healthy, normal white men and women pay 50% more than everybody else. It really is that simple. All the phony rationalization is pure BS.

Speaking of BS, check this load of it out.

“By discounting the cost of Marathon Weekend registration, our hope is to promote social justice, equity, and inclusivity within our running community,” says the Equity in Motion webpage, offering 300 discounted entries. The discount covers events like the Family 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 10 Mile, and Marathon, but excludes the TC Half Marathon for More charity event. Eligible individuals who can still afford the full cost are asked to “please consider others who may be experiencing financial hardship.”

That’s illegal and it violates the Civil Rights Act. Causes, guilt trips, etc… do not change that fact. You’re either discriminating or you’re not.

Legal help is just a phone call away. The Upper Midwest Law Center only needs a complaint from someone, anyone who was denied that discount.

The Upper Midwest Law Center (UMLC) deems the policy “just as racist and illegal” as a discount for whites only, quoting Chief Justice John Roberts: “The way to stop discrimination based on race is to stop discriminating based on race!” UMLC hopes to challenge the policy in court, seeking runners who are ineligible for the “race-preference” discount to act as plaintiffs. The legal group said it would represent such individuals after they apply for, and are denied access to, the discount.

This Civil Rights Act violation should not and can not be allowed and must be challenged and stopped.

