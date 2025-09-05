Minneapolis. St. Paul. Brooklyn Park. The liberal elites running these cities are at it again—exploiting tragedy to push an unconstitutional gun-grabbing agenda. After the horrific Annunciation Church shooting, Mayor Jacob Frey and the axis powers are demanding the authority to impose local firearm bans. Let’s be clear: this isn’t about safety. It’s about control.

Law-abiding residents can own firearms without fear of being criminalized as soon as they cross a city line. The mayors’ plan would shred that protection. Imagine driving from Spring Park into Minneapolis only to become a felon without even realizing it. This is not law and order—it’s chaos disguised as “progressive safety.”

Here’s the inconvenient truth the Left refuses to acknowledge: criminals don’t obey laws. A gang member with a firearm isn’t going to check with the Minneapolis City Council before carrying it. The only people disarmed by these policies are the law-abiding citizens trying to protect their families, their homes, and their businesses. If these mayors were serious about stopping violence, they’d focus on criminals and certain “protected class” groups and individuals profiled to be more prone to violence—not confiscating weapons from responsible Minnesotans.

Today it’s “assault weapons” (no such thing, imaginary leftist term that has become mainstream thanks to the activist media) in Minneapolis. Tomorrow it’s concealed carry in Brooklyn Park. The next day? Mandatory confiscation. That’s how it always works when granting local politburo’s this power, and there’s no stopping them. The Second Amendment doesn’t exist city by city—it’s a constitutional right that belongs to all Americans, everywhere.

Governor Tim Walz plans a special session to consider these gun-grabbing measures. Republicans must hold the line. This is about more than the Twin Cities; it’s about every Minnesotan who values freedom. If lawmakers allow cities to strip rights at will, the Second Amendment in Minnesota ceases to exist, and that is the ultimate goal of the left.

The solution to violence isn’t surrendering your rights. It’s enforcing existing laws, locking up violent criminals, funding police, addressing the real root causes of crime, and perhaps bring back the death penalty, that’s a real effective deterrent, as well as ridding our state of real evil, permanently. Law-abiding citizens should never be the ones punished for the failures of the big, bloated, and always wrong liberal government.

