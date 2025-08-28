MINNEAPOLIS — A school Mass marking the start of the academic year turned into a scene of horror Wednesday morning when a gunman opened fire at Annunciation Catholic Church in south Minneapolis, killing two children and injuring 17 others before taking their own life, authorities said.

The shooting began just after 9:30 a.m. as students, teachers, and parishioners gathered inside the church, which is connected to Annunciation Catholic School. According to police, the suspect — identified as 22-year-old Robin Westman — arrived armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, and began firing through the church’s windows.

"This is absolutely incomprehensible," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at an afternoon press conference. "Children were gathered for worship, and someone decided to bring unimaginable violence into that sacred space."

Victims and Response

The victims include two children, ages 8 and 10, who were killed in the pews. Fourteen other children and three adults suffered injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to cuts from shattered glass, police said. Several remain in critical condition at local hospitals.

Teachers and staff acted quickly to shield students, pulling them under pews and escorting them to safety. Law enforcement arrived within minutes, but Westman had already turned the gun on themself before officers entered the building.

Investigation and Motive

Officials are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism targeting Catholics. FBI agents are working alongside Minneapolis police to determine whether Westman had ties to extremist groups or posted any manifesto online.

Police confirmed Westman was wearing black tactical-style clothing and carried multiple firearms. Authorities said there were no prior warnings or threats reported to the school or church.

Community and Official Reactions

Governor Tim Walz called the shooting a “horrific act of violence” and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff statewide. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, visibly shaken, urged action to prevent future tragedies.

"Thoughts and prayers are not enough," Frey said. "These were children. They should have been safe in a church."

Counselors have been dispatched to provide mental health support for students and families. The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis expressed deep sorrow and announced prayer vigils to honor the victims.

A City in Mourning

As investigators process the scene, residents are gathering for vigils and memorial services across Minneapolis. Churches throughout the Twin Cities are opening their doors for prayer and reflection.

Authorities urged anyone struggling in the aftermath of the shooting to seek counseling and reminded the public of the Minnesota Crisis Line at 988.

