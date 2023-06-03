I’m a realist, I live in reality, so when I say there is no climate change, and certainly no climate crisis, you can take that to the bank. The people who do buy in to it are the gullible, simple, ignorant and closed minded. You could accurately describe them as kooks, cultists, and zealots. Throw in “Environmental apparatchiks” as well, and that pretty much covers it. The people pushing it do not have any good intentions at all. Their motives are power, control and money at our expense, not for the benefit of a better world, but to subjugate us, and force us to live by their rules, while none of their rules apply to them, all while falsely claiming they are saving us from our own demise. Oh the arrogance!

So the zealots, kooks, cultists and other assorted malcontents at Amazon in Seattle are incensed that they have to come in to the office 3 days a week. Geez, just imagine having to go to work 5 days a week!

They protested, loud and proud! They claim driving in to work is a step backwards, and all that carbon dioxide from driving is hurting the planet and causing, wait for it, you know it’s coming… climate change!

Two things, first, they don’t have to work at Amazon, they can go find a job that better suits their needs. Secondly, carbon dioxide is a good thing, it keeps us alive. Grade school science, carbon dioxide is what plants and greenery “breath.” And when plants and greenery “exhale,” they exhale oxygen. You know, the stuff we breath that keeps us alive.

If you reduce or eliminate CO2, tree’s, forests, grass, plants etc… die, and when they die, we do to. Mankind would become extinct and it would be of our own making.

So when I say those people are low information, uneducated, simple, ignorant, stupid, Jethro Bodin-like imbeciles, I’m 100% correct.

If you’d like to read, Seattle Amazon Employees Protest Returning To The Office Due To "Climate Change" click the link.

Sink holes in Minneapolis are caused by “climate change” according to the University of Minnesota’s Dr. Calvin Alexander of the Earth and Environmental Sciences Department. In other words, an educated idiot with a doctorate.

“Climate change, there's more rain and more snow and warmer summers and all of those sorts of things are contributing to it.”

More rain? Apparently he hasn’t noticed that we are quite dry right now and in need of a soaking rain. Last year we had a very bad drought, the worst since 1988, Lake Minnetonka was down over two feet last year. Our rainfall totals have been lower than average for at least 10 years. As for snow, we have been below average for again, at least 10 years with the exception of this past winter.

And no, our summers are not any warmer to speak of, they fall near average. The only hot summer in recent memory was the summer of ‘88, when the severe drought occurred.

So why would Dr. Calvin Alexander spread, let me use the word the left, legacy media and the regime favors, “disinformation”?

Simple, really. He’s following the company line, he doesn’t want to be smeared, and by following the company line, he may be asked to advise on policy, that would be a feather in his hat, but mainly it’s about greed.

Advocating the company line usually means more grant money, and more grant money inevitably leads to more personal wealth. Climate Change is big business.

The story, Wild weather likely culprit for Twin Cities sinkholes is found by clicking the link.

