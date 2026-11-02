“What we’re seeing the DFL-DSA party evolve into is one that focuses on ideology rather than expertise. So we’re getting a lot of people in offices who really aren’t experienced and lack the expertise to do what they’re doing.”

“I’ve mentioned before, DSA member and Minneapolis City Council member Aisha Chughtai. She is the chair of the Budget Committee of the Minneapolis City Council. But not only does she not have a finance degree, and this is for a $2 billion budget, right? She doesn’t even have a college degree … we have a lot of people who just aren’t competent on the city council.”

She also spoke about how Democrat Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan “did nothing about the fraud, even though she was there for, what, eight years and could have.”

Two longtime Minnesota Democrats are voting for Republicans for the very first time this election. The newfound Republican voters, Margie Simon and Anthony Walsh, joined Liz Collin on her podcast to explain why.

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