News broke that a Minnesota man posted a $45,000 bounty for the death of former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on TikTok. This wasn’t a prank. It wasn’t edgy humor. It was a criminal threat.

The bounty poster identified as Tyler Maxon Avalos of St. Paul is just a peach, a real stand-up guy, one of Minnesota’s most upstanding citizens.

The post in question featured an image of AG Bondi with a “sniper-scope red dot” superimposed on her face, according to the FBI affidavit, with officials further adding the text contained within the image read, “WANTED: Pam Bondi / REWARD: 45,000 / DEAD OR ALIVE (PREFERRABLY DEAD).” Said poster of the image, later identified as Tyler Maxon Avalos, also captioned their post with “*cough cough* when they don’t serve us then what?”

See what I mean? Just a peach! Law Enforcement Today tells us of Avalos’ past.

Prior criminal convictions of Avalos include a July 2022 conviction of felony stalking, an August 2016 case of felony third-degree domestic battery, and an April 2016 misdemeanor conviction of domestic assault that was pled down from a felony domestic strangulation charge.

Did you read that? A felony strangulation charge, that’s attempted murder, was pled down to a misdemeanor. Another one of Minnesota’s finest libpuke judges, if you can call that judge a judge with a straight face, he or she is a woke activist, not a judge. Unreal.

Hey, what a perfect segue! Guess what Biden appointed “judge” Douglas Micko just did. If you said, “Here’s your get out of jail free card, Mr. Avalos,” you would be correct!

On October 22nd, U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas Micko granted Avalos pretrial release with various conditions, including not leaving the state of Minnesota, GPS monitoring, mental health treatments, no drugs or alcohol, no weapons possession, and no internet access without prior approval.

A Biden appointed judge releasing a violent criminal who credibly threatened a Trump Administration official, yeah, it makes perfect sense. I’ll even bet the “Judge” Dougie Sicko hopes above all else, someone took up Avalos’s offer and carries it out. That would fit the profile. I’d bet the farm on it.

“Judge” Dougie Sicko is a problem that sooner or later will need to be dealt with. Removing him from the bench and stripping his license to practice law should do the trick.

