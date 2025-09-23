Alert the media, ring the bells, and cue the fainting couches: the University of Minnesota has been saved! From what, you ask? A global pandemic? Inflation? Student debt? No, something much, much worse: a job advertisement for the U.S. Border Patrol!

Yes, civilization was teetering on the edge until a squad of professors bravely stepped in to protect vulnerable young adults from the unspeakable horror of… gainful employment with benefits.

One professor reported feeling “nauseated.” Another hinted at deep betrayal. If only Paul Revere were alive today, he could’ve ridden through campus shouting, “The job listings are coming! The job listings are coming!” and spared everyone this trauma.

Let’s pause to appreciate the logic here: The very agency tasked with defending America’s borders is too dangerous to advertise on a career site, but students are perfectly safe drowning in $70,000 of student loans for degrees in “Post-Colonial Interpretive Basket Weaving.”

And the moral panic doesn’t stop there. Professors fretted about the “feelings” of students. Apparently, scrolling past a Border Patrol ad is now a form of emotional violence. Never mind that no student was forced to apply. In fact, the real danger was the possibility someone might consider steady government work instead of moving back into Mom’s basement to start a TikTok channel about some newly invented victim.

The hypocrisy is stunning but not surprising. These same professors preach about “diversity” all day long, yet the second a different viewpoint—or heaven forbid, a career that involves enforcing the law—enters their bubble, they clutch their pearls and demand censorship. “Diversity” apparently means everyone agrees with them.

But fear not, the professors prevailed. The offending job post was removed, victory was declared, and campus morale was restored. Students were free once again to pursue noble professions like “Community Outreach Consultant for Urban Compost Equity Initiatives.”

Meanwhile, outside the ivory tower, the Border Patrol continues doing what professors would never lower themselves to do: standing watch on America’s borders, protecting communities from drug cartels, traffickers, and criminals. But who cares about that? The real battle is making sure nobody’s delicate sensibilities are disturbed by an inconvenient job posting.

So here’s to the University of Minnesota faculty: guardians of feelings, defenders of safe spaces, and warriors against employment. History will surely remember their courage!

