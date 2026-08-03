Ah, yes, the University of Minnesota, that taxpayer-funded cathedral of progressive enlightenment has once again proven that the purest form of scientific inquiry involves taking $600,000 of foundation money and asking the burning question of our age: Can we teach white mothers to obsess harder about their children’s race so the little tykes stop noticing skin color quite so much?

Behold the CARPE DIEM project—Courageous, Antiracist, and Reflective Parenting Efforts. Because nothing says “rigorous developmental psychology” like an acronym that sounds like it was workshopped by a committee of people who have never met a child who simply wanted to play with Tonka Toy’s. For three glorious years, researchers will carefully measure whether instructing white moms to treat every playground interaction as a potential civil rights crisis somehow reduces “racial bias” in their five-to-eight-year-olds.

The study’s elegant premise is that white kids are born with a latent pathology that only intensive parental self-flagellation can cure. Ordinary parenting—teaching honesty, kindness, and the difference between right and wrong is apparently insufficient. No, what these young souls truly need is a steady diet of racial catechism until their natural human tendency to form in-groups is replaced by a permanent, low-grade sense of inherited guilt.

One marvels at the efficiency. In an era of genuine childhood crises, literacy collapse, mental health epidemics, screen addiction, the academy has identified the real emergency: insufficient racial anxiety among the wrong demographic. Rest easy, America. While other nations fund research into quantum computing or cancer therapies, our brightest minds are busy ensuring that white six-year-olds learn to police their own thoughts with the zeal of a junior DEI officer in the company’s HR Department. Progress has never been so self-congratulatory.

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