The Gorman Dogfight is one of the most notable UFO encounters in American history, occurring on the night of October 1, 1948, over Fargo, North Dakota. This incident involved a 25-year-old World War II veteran and North Dakota Air National Guard pilot, George F. Gorman, who engaged in a 27-minute aerial pursuit with an unidentified flying object.

The Encounter

That evening, Gorman was flying his P-51 Mustang over Fargo while a college football game between the North Dakota Agricultural College (now North Dakota State University) Bison and the Augustana Vikings was underway below.Around 9:00 PM, he noticed a small Piper Cub aircraft beneath him and another object to the west—a blinking light with no discernible structure. Upon contacting the control tower at Hector Airport, he confirmed that no other known aircraft were in the vicinity. The Piper Cub's pilot and passenger also reported seeing the mysterious light.

Gorman decided to investigate and attempted to intercept the object. Despite pushing his aircraft to full power, he couldn't catch up. The object executed sharp turns, sudden climbs, and rapid accelerations—maneuvers that Gorman described as exhibiting "definite thought behind its maneuvers" and exceeding the capabilities of any known aircraft at the time. At one point, Gorman's plane stalled at 14,000 feet while the object continued to climb. He eventually lost sight of it around 9:27 PM and returned to the airport.

Investigation and Theories

The incident attracted immediate attention from the U.S. Air Force's Project Sign, an early UFO investigation program.Initial findings included elevated radiation levels on Gorman's aircraft, though this was later attributed to normal atmospheric exposure at high altitudes. Investigators discovered that a lighted weather balloon had been released from Fargo at 8:50 PM, coinciding with the timing and location of the sighting. They concluded that Gorman's perception of the object's maneuvers could have been illusions caused by his own movements while chasing the balloon. By early 1949, the Air Force officially attributed the incident to the weather balloon and misidentified celestial bodies, such as Jupiter.

Legacy

Despite the official explanation, the Gorman Dogfight remains a significant event in UFO lore. It was featured in the pilot episode of the History Channel's 2019 series Project Blue Book, which dramatized U.S. military investigations into UFO phenomena. The incident continues to be discussed and analyzed by UFO researchers and enthusiasts, highlighting the enduring intrigue surrounding unexplained aerial encounters.​

