Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Bates's avatar
Mark Bates
2d

Fault line movement in western Minnesota can create piezoelectric discharges of plasma balls that dance around in the air (ball lightning).

Reply
Share
2 replies
R P's avatar
R P
3d

I think it's foolish to think that we are alone. But then what the hell do I know.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Chip Drewry
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chip Drewry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture