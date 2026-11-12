Minnesota Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar recently declared that a sweeping gun control bill “is going to get passed,” calling it a top priority. The measure includes bans on semiautomatic firearms often labeled “assault weapons,” limits on magazine capacity, and a government registry requiring owners of guns to register them and renew certification every few years.

Such a law would blatantly violate the Second Amendment. The Supreme Court has held that the right to keep and bear arms is an individual right. Bans on popular semiautomatic rifles and mandatory registration exceed the kind of narrow, historical regulations the Court has allowed. They treat law-abiding citizens as presumptive threats rather than rights-holders.

Any version of this bill that becomes law faces certain legal challenge. Courts are likely to strike down the bans and registry as unconstitutional. They have to. There is no choice in the matter, period, and Klobuchar knows this. Political majorities cannot rewrite the Constitution; when they try, the judiciary exists to reverse the overreach. Well…. supposedly. Once the Democrats pack the courts…..

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