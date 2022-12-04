The democrat national committee, the Biden campaign and Twitter committed unconstitutional actions and rigged an election in doing so, by censorship. Joe Biden is an illegitimate, unelected president, period. The democrat majorities are illegitimate. Strong words I know, but there is proof to back it up, and some of that proof I will publish later today in my weekly feature, “Over The Weekend.” With the Twitter Files released, people are going to be wetting themselves.

Daily Caller:

“One of the most extraordinary moments in the history of social media is unfolding right now as we speak. It began when Elon Musk took control of Twitter. When he bought the company, he promised to reveal its corruption, the extent to which Twitter engaged in politically motivated censorship, including the unlawful illegal censorship of American citizens at the direction of the U.S. government.” “Well, tonight, less than an hour ago, Musk began to make good on that promise. Twitter shared a trove of internal documents with Matt Taibbi of Substack, these documents are coming out as we speak and what they prove is very serious,” Carlson said. “Those documents show a systematic violation of the First Amendment, the largest example of that in modern history.”

Watergate? That was nothing burger compared to this.

The B-21 Raider is a game changer. This strategic bomber with its nuclear and conventional payload will be able to operate anywhere in the world virtually undetected.

Defense One:

In a ceremony at the Air Force’s closely guarded Plant 42 production facility, Northrop rolled out the first B-21 Raider to hundreds of journalists, Northrop employees, and various VIPs. For several hours, defense officials and industry executives gushed over the wing-shaped plane, touting it as the world’s most advanced aircraft and a key new weapon to counter China. The B-21 “will operate in tomorrow’s high-end threat environment and it will enable America to out-maneuver, to out-pace, and to out-match our adversaries,” Adm. Christopher Grady, the Joint Chiefs vice chairman, said during the ceremony. The bomber is “a long-range penetrating capability that will allow us to carry out our missions in the Indo-Pacific theater, and in all parts of the world where the Air Force needs to operate and provide the capability the joint force requires in those theaters,” Andrew Hunter, the U.S. Air Force’s top weapons buyer said. Despite allowing defense officials, lawmakers, and journalists to view the plane, the project remains highly classified. Those at the rollout were not allowed to see the back of the plane, likely so as not to unveil the design around the engine outlets, which is likely designed to reduce detectable heat.

And finally, a 10 year old kid will be tried as an adult for murdering his mother. I’m telling you, this littlebastard is the son of Lucifer. A rotten to the core, bad, evil kid that deserves to be executed in the gas chamber.

What an ice cold, calculating sociopathic little prick he is. The world would be a better place if he wasn’t in it.

New York Daily News:

A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy was charged as an adult after he shot and killed his mother because she refused to buy him a virtual reality headset from Amazon. The day after the shooting, the child’s aunt went to pick him up at the home, but was unable to find the house keys, she told police. The boy then showed her the keys and said he had hidden them from his mother. The aunt noted that a key to the lock box where the handgun was stored was attached to the same ring. Upon further questioning, the boy confessed to intentionally aiming the firearm at his mother. He told police he was mad she woke him up early that day and refused to make an online purchase on his behalf. Authorities later learned he logged onto his mother’s Amazon account and ordered an Oculus Virtual Reality Headset on Nov. 22, the morning after she died.

That will do it for this week. Remember, “Over The Weekend” will publish this evening and I’ll have more on the Twitter Files drop.

