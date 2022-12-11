Former Twitter tyrant and constitution hating, anti-American Yoel Roth appears to have rigged for silent running, and is doing so. He has gone incognito.

Washington Examiner:

Yoel Roth, the former head of Twitter’s “Trust and Safety” department, hasn’t tweeted since Dec. 1, when new owner Elon Musk started releasing internal documents about the deliberations among employees on censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story. Normally a regular tweeter, Roth’s last words on the site were about the scandal that was to come.

His last tweet:

It sure would be a bummer if something bad happened to him, huh?

- - -

The oldest, discovered DNA in the world was just unearthed in Greenland, and it’s two million years old.

Now then, if you are capable of reading the signs, you will plainly conclude that every bit of propaganda that has been forced upon you regarding climate change, is patently false. Read on.

Associated Press:

Scientists discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland. Today, it’s a barren Arctic desert, but back then it was a lush landscape of trees and vegetation with an array of animals, even the now extinct mastodon… During the region’s warm period, when average temperatures were 20 to 34 degrees Fahrenheit (11 to 19 degrees Celsius) higher than today, the area was filled with an unusual array of plant and animal life, the researchers reported. The DNA fragments suggest a mix of Arctic plants, like birch trees and willow shrubs, with ones that usually prefer warmer climates, like firs and cedars. The DNA also showed traces of animals including geese, hares, reindeer and lemmings. Previously, a dung beetle and some hare remains had been the only signs of animal life at the site, Willerslev said.

We are now living in the coldest period in Earth’s history, that is a scientific fact. Also, we are living in a colder world than Earth’s average temperature, another science based fact. Greenland was called Greenland for a reason, and you just read what it was. There is no climate crisis or impending climate crisis, we are doing just fine, regardless of what man does or doesn’t do. There is nothing to worry about.

- - -

The old Twitter’s lead censor, Yoel Roth was joking and bragging about colluding with the corrupt FBI to silence the news and regular Americans in the democrat government’s illegal and unconstitutional war on the First Amendment.

The Federalist:

The third batch of “Twitter Files,” published by independent journalist Matt Taibbi, revealed Twitter’s former lead censor, Yoel Roth, joking about the company’s collusion with government intelligence entities.

As you read in the beginning of this post, Roth has gone underground once he knew what was coming. It’s probably a good thing (for him) as he would likely be targeted for rightful, and justifiable retribution, whatever that may be, he’s got coming. And then some.

This lack of interest by the media speaks volumes. It tells you, beyond a reasonable doubt, the media is just as corrupt and morally bankrupt as Roth, and just as guilty. The media is, without question, the Propaganda Ministry of the democrat party, and they will never report honestly and fairly under any circumstances. They are indeed, the enemy.

Leave a comment