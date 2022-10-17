Ithaca College is practicing segregation, and here I thought that violated federal law, I guess not in Biden and the democrats America. They even spin their segregation using psychobabble bullshit and propaganda in a vain attempt to justify it.

Ithaca College in New York has been slammed for segregating white staff from minority colleagues during an 'anti-racism' course where they will attempt to 'dismantle white supremacy.'

What “white supremacy?” Practice segregation to fight against an imaginary (as in this case) or real wrong is not “noble,” it’s segregation. Like the old saying goes, “You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig.”

New York's Ithaca College is slammed for hosting year-long 'anti-racism' course where white staff are SEGREGATED from colleagues - in woke bid to 'dismantle white supremacy'

This is nothing but hanging on to almost absolute power and you will never get a democrat to relinquish it, as they are obsessed with the power to impose their ideals on to everyone else. There is no public health emergency regarding Covid, we know this. Just as we know the vaccines don’t work and do permanent damage and in a lot of cases, death. We know now, as some of us did back then, masks are ineffective and did nothing.

US extends COVID public health emergency weeks after Biden declared pandemic 'over'

North Carolina Superior Court Judge Charles Gilchrist should be the one in a jail cell, and disbarred in my opinion. This is petty and trite, but not to a despot like Gilchrist, who is nothing short of being drunk on power.

A North Carolina Superior Court judge ordered a prospective juror to spend 24 hours in jail after he refused to wear a mask in the courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist is the only judge in the courthouse who enforces a mask mandate after North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper lifted a statewide mask mandate for most indoor settings over a year ago. Gilchrist found 47-year-old Gregory Hahn of Harnett County in contempt of court for his refusal to follow the judge’s mask order, WRAL News reported. “The irony of all this is the judge was talking to me without a mask,” said Hahn, a Navy veteran who reportedly served on the President’s Honor Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

This is just unbelievable. You can’t make this kind of stuff up. An absolute hypocrite for a judge. He needs a good old fashioned bitch slapping.

A Navy Veteran Showed Up For Jury Duty. The Judge Sent Him To Jail For Not Wearing A Mask.

There is a lot of dysfunction going on at Truth Social. They’ve got financial troubles, and now it looks like internal issues as well.

I’ve got a Truth account and I’ve got to say, I am not impressed, and wouldn’t be surprised if it folded.

The co-founder of Trump's Truth Social platform was fired after refusing the former president's demands to give some of his shares to Melania, according to a former executive. Andy Litinsky believed that he was sacked from the board because he didn't want to give over his equity - and also claimed Trump said 'multiple times' that he will 'blow up the company' if his demands weren't met.

Is this true? It could be, I think it probably is, it sounds legit.

No, I’m not a “Never Trumper” nor am I a democrat or other leftist. I’m merely pointing out the obvious. Things aren’t good at Truth right now, like it or not.

Trump threatened to 'blow up' Truth Social if executive DIDN'T give his shares to Melania - and he was removed from board when he refused, whistleblower claims

That will wrap things up for this week. We will talk again next week with another edition of “Under The Radar Last Week,” I hope you enjoy these posts and subscribe, along with following me on social media. Take care.

