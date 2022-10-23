America’s governor, Ron Desantis is leading the charge that includes other governor’s and their respective states, including a Democrat governor, against the CDC, which no longer has credibility as it has become political, instead of science based, and has basically sold out to big pharma, in refusing the now proven unsafe Covid vax in the children’s immunization schedule.

New research finds high post-vaccination hospitalization rate in kids under 5, heart inflammation rates in 12-15 that far exceed their peak COVID hospitalization rate.

This is some scary, dark, and evil stuff the CDC is pushing, no doubt with the current democrat government pressuring the CDC. The story can be found here.

The Progressive/Democrat dream of eliminating the middle class is underway. Before I continue, I need to ask if anyone knows what was and is missing from society in the old Soviet Union, and today in countries such as China, Cuba and Venezuela?

The middle class is what is missing, the one thing a socialist country can not have is a middle class. They have the government and nomenklatura, and the serfs, can’t have a middle class. You have your ruling government, the nomenklatura doing their dirty work via regulations, rules, fines, etc… and the serfs who will comply for fear of government retribution. You’re not going to be taken to a gulag for not following mandates, but you could lose your bank account, or be fined because you said something on social media somebody in power doesn’t like. You could be denied healthcare if, for example you chose not to get the jab. Things like that, where this country at the present time, is racing toward.

Well, we have almost 18% inflation, if you used the same metrics to measure inflation today as they did when Jimmy Carter was president. The inflation is by design, there is no reason, war in Ukraine or not, for inflation to be this high, and showing no sign of subsiding, and to top it off, those in power are just outright lying to you about it.

So what happens when you have a high and sustained inflation rate showing no signs of subsiding? The middle class shrinks and goes away, and the, for lack of a better term, “lower class” swells.

Inflation is systematically destroying our standard of living, and the middle class is shrinking a little bit more with each passing day. The Social Security Administration just released wage statistics for 2021, and the numbers that they have given us are quite stunning. Half of all American workers made less than $3,133 a month last year. Once upon a time, you could live a very comfortable middle class lifestyle on $3,133 a month. But thanks to inflation, such a wage now puts you just barely above the poverty level. The decisions that our leaders have been making are absolutely eviscerating the middle class, and that should deeply trouble all of us.

So, does the rather long and lecturous segue make sense now? The full story can be found by clicking this link.

Oh, we’re half way there, oh whoa…

Ugh. I don’t even like Bon Jovi, so why did I just write partial lyrics to “Livin’ On A Prayor”? I dunno, cuz we’re half way through this post, I guess.

I’ll shorten it up, you’ll be done reading this in no time.

Okay, item next. The Covid vaccines are proven, beyond a shadow of a doubt, to be unsafe and deadly, take at your own risk. I’ve had Covid twice, and I would take it again, without hesitation, rather than get the jab. Check this out:

“Using the disclosed data by the Japanese government, we observed increased myocarditis mortality rate ratio in the SARS-CoV-2 vaccinated population compared with general population during three years pre-COVID-19 pandemic era, especially in young adults,” the researchers, Dr. Sintaroo Watanabe of the Japan Marine United Corporation and Dr. Rokuro Hama of the Japan Institute of Pharmacovigilance, said. SARS-CoV-2 is a name for the virus that causes COVID-19. “However, not only in young adults, but also in the middle aged (40s) and in the elderly and overall vaccinated, increased risk of myocarditis death is associated with vaccination even without consideration of healthy vaccinee effect,” the researchers added. The “healthy vaccinee effect” refers to how vaccines are sometimes not given to people with poor health, a factor that can skew study results in favor of vaccination. Even estimating the lowest level of the effect, the risk of COVID-19 vaccination on myocarditis death would be at least four times higher than the unadjusted mortality risk, Watanabe and Hama said. And there are signs that some post-vaccination deaths aren’t reported properly, the researchers said.

Like I said, the jab is deadly and positively not safe. Take at your own risk. As for me, I’ll stay unvaxxed.

Let me put it another way, and ask you a question. Just say the risk rate is 5%, chances are that’s nothing to be concerned with and worth taking that jab. If I had a bowl of 100 pieces of candy, and I injected five of them with cyanide and offered you piece, but I told you I poisoned five of them, would you take one?

Read this whole story right here.

It’s been a rather lengthy posting, sorry about that, and I’m sure some of you have been patiently awaiting the words, “And finally…” Have no fear, they are finally here.

And finally, it looks like the Democrats wish for “Roe-vember” is in reality something along the lines of, “No-vember.”

Democrat predictions of a pro-abortion revolution in 2022 aren't coming true. Democrats have failed to pick up more pro-abortion voters ahead of the 2022 mid-terms.

That’s good news.

Abortion is still available in most states, it’s not outlawed by the federal government, and there are more pressing issues than that. Inflation, gas prices, a lingering baby formula shortage, food shortages, etc…

Read about it by clicking this link.

Thank you for reading this, I appreciate it, and hope that you subscribe here on Substack, and follow me on Social Media. To find and follow me on Social Media, click this link, pick your platform and follow me. I’d appreciate it.

Comments are welcome and always encouraged.

Until we meet again next Sunday (or before), take care and have a good week. We’ll talk soon.

Share

Share Hard-A-Starboard Newsletter

Leave a comment