Let’s start this edition out by me saying I am no bleeding heart liberal. I’m not big on “Tramp Camp’s” in city parks, vacant lots or city sidewalks, boulevards, etc… But on the other hand, feeding the hungry and downtrodden is the Christian thing to do and by no means should get a 78 year old woman arrested.

An Arizona grandmother is suing her city after she was arrested while giving out hot meals to the homeless at a local park earlier this year.

I hope she wins her suit, and uses the money to continue helping feed the hungry.

Story here: Arizona grandma sues city after she’s arrested for feeding homeless

Joe Biden and the democrats euphorian clean green energy nonsense is driving energy, gas and diesel prices through the roof, add to that his refusal to fix that problem domestically is an abomination. Poverty rising, inflation that is out of control to name a few things that can be attributed wholly, or at least in part to horrific energy policy.

Now there are predictions, a likelihood of diesel shortages in the southeast United States. Should that happen, everyone will feel it in the form of increased inflation.

A major company that tracks the availability of fuel on Friday issued an alert for a diesel fuel shortage in the Southeastern United States, including North and South Carolina. The alert from Mansfield Energy on Friday also includes Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Maryland. The fuel supply and logistics company noted “extremely high prices in the Northeast along with supply outages along the Southeast.”

We can’t afford anymore of this. The people hit hardest will be the poor, the working class and the middle class. Joe Biden and the democrats are no friend of theirs.

Read the story: Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in Southeast U.S., including NC, Virginia and SC

Halfway there, so let’s keep on keeping on!

Elon Musk is putting together a “Content Moderation Council,” apparently it’s mission is to unban banned users, or a good part of them anyway.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, is convening a “content moderation council” to consider major content decisions and account reinstatements on the platform. Musk promises the notoriously left-wing platform will include “widely diverse viewpoints” on the council.

Looking forward to my Twitter account being unshadow banned!

The story: Elon Musk Announces ‘Content Moderation Council’ to Oversee Twitter Unbanning

There is little to no doubt the FBI is corrupt to the core, is political and highly partisan, run by hack named Christopher Wray who should get his head beat in, then be tarred and feathered, and put on public display in the town square. And that’s just the beginning of true justice for that little weasel. I’m also a strong advocate of defunding and dismantling the FBIand converting its offices in to a prison for the people, or most of them anyway, who “worked” for that seditious agency.

Wait until you read this. It’s unbelievable. Nazi German-like. Heads need to roll.

Steve Friend, who was a domestic terrorism investigator before being suspended, told the host of “The Andrew Klavan Show” that the FBI broke its own rules when investigating January 6 cases and arrested people without enough evidence. He also explained how one of his superiors told him that January 6 was a higher priority than pursuing child pornography cases.

This is appalling. It has no place in the United States of America.

The FBI must go away, never to return.

The story is here: Whistleblower Details How FBI Allegedly Broke Rules, Made Jan. 6 Higher Priority Than Child Pornography

That will do it this week, join me again next week for another edition of “Under The Radar Last Week.

Have a great week and a Happy Halloween!

Share Hard-A-Starboard Newsletter

Leave a comment