As most of America is well aware, the FBI is completely corrupted, partisan, and operates outside the constraints of the constitution. I’m sure most of us feel that Christopher Wray and his boss, Merrick Garland should be swinging on the end of a rope at the end of the day. It must be defunded and disbanded, with every person who works for that rogue agency criminally investigated. There is plenty of room for those people at Camp X Ray in Guantanamo Bay.

The report, titled “FBI Whistleblowers: What Their Disclosures Indicate About The Politicization of the FBI And The Justice Department,” began by stating that the FBI “is broken” under the leadership of Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, Wray’s superior, while also blaming the “politicized bureaucracy” of the agency. It accused Garland and Wray of overseeing an agency that “altered and mischaracterized evidence to federal courts, circumvented safeguards, and exploited weaknesses in policies.” …the FBI was “rotted at its core” and maintained a “systemic culture of unaccountability” as well as being full of “rampant corruption, manipulation, and abuse.” It also alleged that the FBI may be inflating statistics on the incidence of violent extremism across the country, as well as diverting resources away from criminal investigations towards more politically-relevant areas.

Full story: ‘Rotted at Its Core’: House Judiciary GOP Releases Massive 1,000 Page Report on Alleged FBI Misconduct

Joe Biden has declared another war, to go along with his war on parents, war on energy, war on Republicans, war on the first amendment, war on the fifth amendment, war on the tenth amendment, war on the second amendment, war on truth, war on Israel, war on Russia, war on North Korea, etc… Now, it’s the war on Twitter. As soon as he crosses a bridge, he burns it.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Elon Musk had purchased a social media platform in Twitter that spews lies across the world. Biden said at a fundraiser: "And now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends - that spews lies all across the world... There’s no editors anymore in America. There’s no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?"

By “editors” he means censors, of which the Biden Administration is clearly involved with, a direct violation of the first amendment. He’s likely pissed his bald faced lie about him giving an 8.7% increase to Social Security payments, and he got fact checked, as Social Security increases have nothing to do with a president, as they are based on inflation, was found out and made public. Joe Biden looked the American people in the eye, and outright lied to us, a sure sign of a sociopath.

Story here: Biden says Twitter spews lies across the world

John Fetterman. What can you possibly say about this, literally, half wit? Whoever votes for this bumbling fool has no interest in the country, couldn’t care less about there home state of Pennsylvania, they are political ideologues whose only care is their false God that is the democrat party. Nothing else matters to them. They are what is commonly known as, useful idiots.

This is perhaps the worst political ad in history, you’ve got to see it, you’ll be stunned, even if you’re a democrat. Most people in my generation remember the Coca Cola ad featuring “Mean” Joe Greene of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yeah, well Team Fetterman remade the iconic ad and it’s bad. Note the beginning, Fetterman can barely stand and can’t walk. This is really humiliating.

Watch the ad in this link: This Fetterman ad is so unbelievably bad you have to watch it…

And lastly, a new survey shows that 72% plus will not vote for democrat groomer supporting candidates. Bad news for the Groomer Party, whups, I mean, democrat party.

A poll published Thursday found 72.7 percent of American voters say they are not likely to vote for candidates running in the midterm elections who support gender transition procedures for minors, such as puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries. Among the Independent voters surveyed, 79.2 percent say they are not likely to vote for a candidate in the 2022 midterms who supports allowing minors to use puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and undergo life-altering transgender surgeries, while 20.7 percent say they are more likely. Of the Republican respondents, 96.5 percent say they are not likely to vote for a candidate who supports gender transition for minors, with 3.5 percent responding as more likely. Among Democrats, 42.7 percent say they are not likely to vote for a candidate in the 2022 midterm election who supports allowing children and teens to use puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and undergo sex-change surgeries, but 57.3 percent say they are more likely.

Note the 57% who say they are more likely to vote for a groomer candidate. Democrats. If that doesn’t show you anything about those people and their candidates, you have to be blind. That is exactly what the democrat party has become. To put it bluntly, a big pile of shit. It’s unreal, and unbelievable that nearly 60% of them could actually support that. Sick bastards. But that 42% of them are more than enough to ensure a Republican victory in the midterm election this coming Tuesday.

The full story is found here: Poll: Large Majority of American Voters Say They Will Not Vote for Candidates Supporting Gender Transition Procedures for Minors

That will do it for this week’s edition of “Under The Radar Last Week.” Join me again next week when I present another four topics that slipped under the radar.

I’ve got another post due out tonight regarding Biden’s war on energy, and his intent to shutter the coal industry.

Later.

Leave a comment

Share Hard-A-Starboard Newsletter

Share