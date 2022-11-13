Let’s start by reviewing what used to be taught in schools, the cradle of democracy is Athens, Greece, and it began roughly 2,500 years ago. “Democracy” being the keyword here with “Athens” also being a keyword.

A one year prison sentence and a 5,000 euro fine for writing a Facebook post, almost 7 years ago in the “cradle of democracy.”

Tsiartas received a 10-month suspended prison sentence and a suspended fine of 5,000 euros from the Single-Member Misdemeanor Court of Athens. The Transgender Support Association, which brought the lawsuit, called punishing his biblical views “particularly important for the transgender community.” Tsiartas plans to appeal the decision. The ruling marks at least the second time a European court has ruled that biblical values violate the human rights of transgender individuals.

Sports Star to Be Jailed 10 Months for ‘Transphobic’ Message That ‘God Created Adam and Eve’

The "Yellowstone" director added that his goal for the series was to ensure "responsible storytelling" in order "to depict the moral consequences of certain behaviors and decisions.”

'Yellowstone' director Taylor Sheridan reacts to claims show is 'anti-woke'

The Biden administration unveiled a public-private partnership to help advance female leadership in searching for climate change solutions during the COP27 climate conference in Egypt. “As an important step in solving climate change, we must address the gender inequalities that persist in climate finance, and ensure female entrepreneurs have an equal seat at the table and access to the funding, networks, and technical support they need to scale climate solutions,” Amazon Worldwide Sustainability Vice President Kara Hurst said in a statement. “We’re proud to collaborate with USAID and the Biden administration to help scale women-led climate solutions globally.” The White House also launched the “Indigenous Peoples Finance Access Facility,” a $2 million program that will enable “continued climate stewardship by Indigenous peoples and local communities improving their access to climate finance.”

Biden Launches ‘Climate Gender Equity Fund’ To Advance ‘Women-Led Climate Solutions’

Finally, two more counties joined the other 9 counties that want to leave the woke, progressive third world shit hole state of Oregon, bringing the total up to 11. Wheeler County had 58% of the vote to leave, and Morrow County had 60% in Tuesday’s election. The counties will is to join Idaho.

Residents in Morrow County and Wheeler County have voted in favor of a measure related to moving the state line between Oregon and Idaho, joining nine previous eastern Oregon counties to vote in support of “Greater Idaho.”

2 more Oregon counties say ‘yes’ to Greater Idaho, but ballot wins far from moving borders

