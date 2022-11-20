Let us begin with CBS (heavy emphasis on the BS) for just being a stupid, petty little media outlet that has their great anchor, Walter Cronkite rolling in his grave.

You’ve heard of TDS, right? Trump Derangement Syndrome. I’m sure some reading this is inflicted with that mental illness, well, add another to the list. EMDS. Elon Musk Derangement Syndrome.

Daily Wire:

CBS News reporter Jonathan Vigliotti said on air, “In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform.”

What a crock and they deserve to be mocked.

The network was widely mocked online following the announcement. Actor James Woods tweeted, “You’ll be missed. You and the bubonic plaque.” “Were you as concerned when many journalists were completely shut down for reporting a true story?” former journalist and professional baseball player Adam Housley tweeted.

Like I said, heavy emphasis on the BS in CBS News.

One of the nations top epidemiologists wants Joe Biden’s pandemic emergency powers ended and insurer death data released. And it should be. There was a lot of lying going on from deaths caused by COVID, to phony diagnosis’s as well.

I know that for a fact as someone close to me was hospitalized, I was in the room when the doctor came in and told this person, and I quote, “You do not have COVID-19.” He immediately turned to his nurse and said, again a direct quote, “Document this as positive for COVID-19.” And yes, I would testify under oath to this, plus identify the doctor.

The patient did make a full recovery.

Just The News:

"We've only had all these theories masquerading as science, including randomized trials and other things that have suppressed the real understanding of how the virus works, how it evolves, how we deal with it, and how we can manage it in the population. And it's been a disastrous public health policy." Risch said there is no scientific reason for pandemic emergency powers to persist. "What we have now is an emergency without end," he said. "The emergency status actually ended in January, when Delta left us and we had only Omicron to deal with, which is relatively mild, a medically mild illness.

I still see some fawking loser cowards with masks on. I can’t tell you how much I want to walk up to them, yank their stupid mask off and breath on them.

Speaking of COVID, big brother and Orwell, the G20 has declared a Vax Passport must be implemented and Joe Biden is in full support of it. Long story short, the corrupt WHO bureaucrats will get to decide what vaccines you must have for any type of international travel. Kind of sobering, isn’t it?

Zero Hedge:

Article 24 of the final G20 declaration begins, "The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the transformation of the digital ecosystem and digital economy." And then leads into to the following statement later in the section: "We acknowledge the importance to counter disinformation campaigns, cyber threats, online abuse, and ensuring security in connectivity infrastructure." So as predicted by many early on in the pandemic (who were all dismissed and condemned as "conspiracy theorists"), a future proposed standardized vaccine passport will be accompanied by efforts for greater standardization and policing against 'disinformation' - likely to include any speech critical of the type of regimen that G20 leaders wish to enact.

It’s time to put an end to this New World Order Great Reset bullshit once and for all.

And lastly…

When you read this, you’d be inclined to think most everybody was a witch burning, virgin sacrificing primitive, not a 21st century American. You’d shake your head in awe of the cowardice and stupidity. Then you realize , most of you were all in on this idiocy! LMAO!!!

Zero Hedge:

We were subjected to mountains of stupidity disguised as “science” by people with big titles and fancy diplomas on their walls. Here are a few of the classics. May we never forget the mental vacancy these people pushed upon us and never allow it to happen again. The libs made it seem like grocery stores were an orgy of Bat Stew Flu germs predatorily resting on produce or boxes of coffee K-Cups, waiting to pounce on the unsuspecting shopper and perhaps give them the sniffles. High-ranking jackpuddings in New York state threw together a list of science-dodging conditions that they deemed necessary to save lives at the grocery store. Today, these protocols seem as stupid as treating asthma with cigarettes, but I recall terrified Pop-Tart shoppers excoriating me for defying the one-way aisles.

That’s it for this week. Join me again next week for another edition.

Leave a comment

Share