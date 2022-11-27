I really don’t know the proper term for the COVID Nazi’s. Are they cowardly Karen’s? Or are they little despots making up for a lousy childhood? Either way, they have mental issues.

DC. Public Schools to Force Coronavirus Tests After Thanksgiving

Umm, no.

Schools are just like the government these days because you surrendered your authority. Take it back. They don’t get to tell you, you tell them. They get paid by how many students they have. Pull your kids out, they get less money. When that happens, they’ll do what they are told, by you, the way it is supposed to be.

What could possibly go wrong?

San Francisco authorities proposed a new “dystopian” policy heading for approval next week that would license department robots to kill suspects…

‘We Are Living In A Dystopian Future:’ San Francisco Police Introduce Policy Granting Robots A License To Kill

Democrats have once again been allowed to change the narrative, this time it’s about “election deniers.” Democrats are the real election deniers, in fact, they invented it back in 2000 when Bush won the presidency, and again in 2016 when Trump won.

YouTuber Matt Orfalea had the audacity to post (without comment), democrats in their own words, denying the election of 2016 and guess what? He got censored and banned.

But in the wake of the 2022 midterms and YouTube’s recent crackdown on election-related “misinformation,” Orfalea has once again found himself in the popular video platform’s crosshairs. In September, Orfalea published a montage of Democrat politicians and media figures questioning the results of the 2016 election and characterizing it as “illegitimate,” “rigged,” and “hacked.” He then released a second montage comparing the statements of then-President Trump questioning the 2020 election results to Democrats — most notably, Hillary Clinton — questioning the results of the 2016 contest. “I wanted to show that Trump and the Republicans are not the only ones to challenge or question the integrity of an election,” Orfalea said. “It was literally just the last election cycle. And people have already forgotten.” YouTube immediately tried demonetizing both videos, as journalist Matt Taibbi reported, but then reversed the demonetization of the first video after Orfalea pushed back. But that didn’t stop the video-sharing platform from deleting the second video and giving Orfalea a strike (if a YouTuber receives three strikes, his entire channel will be deleted), imperiling his livelihood. Orfalea is currently banned from posting to YouTube for a week.

YouTube Censored User After He Published Democrats’ 2016 ‘Stolen Election’ Claims

I don’t use YouTube anymore, I use Rumble. I highly recommend deleting your YouTube account and move to Rumble, but before you do, make sure to import your YouTube video’s to Rumble. Yup, you can do that.

