Once again Democrats are stripping away more rights and blowing more money on frivolous spending.

We’ll begin with America’s least favorite governor, Gavin Newsom of California.

Newsom signed an unconstitutional new law that is pretty sick and scary at the same time. Here’s a portion:

“The new law instructs California courts and attorneys to refuse to comply with out-of-state subpoenas, warrants, and child custody orders issued for individual minors or families seeking sex-change surgeries or cross-sex hormones.

The legislation also "prohibits the arrest or recognition of any demand for extradition of an individual that criminalizes allowing a person to receive or provide gender-affirming health care where that conduct would not be unlawful under California’s law," according to Wiener's press office. An out-of-state criminal arrest warrant for someone who violated another state's laws against providing gender transition services to children will be given "the lowest priority for law enforcement in California."

More here: https://www.theblaze.com/news/gavin-newsom-signs-potentially-unconstitutional-bill-to-make-california-a-sanctuary-for-trans-kids

Every House Democrat just voted against parental rights legislation. Yup, unbelievable as this sounds, every single democrat believes you have no say in your child’s upbringing.

“House Democrats on Thursday unanimously voted to block legislation that would have required informed parental consent before a school provides mental health services related to sexual orientation or gender identity to students.”

More here: https://www.theblaze.com/news/house-democrats-parental-rights-bill

‘Fed up' middle schooler suspended after fighting back during physical attack; parents say she's been harassed, cyber-bullied with Instagram 'blackmail pages'

“The parents of a California middle schooler said their teenage daughter was suspended after fighting back against her attacker — an altercation caught on cellphone video — and that she also has been subjected to harassment and cyber-bullying via "blackmail pages" on Instagram, KXTV-TV reported.”

More here: https://www.theblaze.com/news/fed-up-middle-schooler-suspended-after-fighting-back-against-attacker

House Democrats block Republican effort to crack down on fentanyl traffickers and save lives

“On Wednesday, 220 House Democrats blocked a bill that would have put fentanyl-related substances, including precursors, in Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act. Doing so would have enabled the government to crack down on those driving the opioid crisis and profiting off the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans.”

More here: https://www.theblaze.com/news/house-democrats-block-republican-effort-to-crack-down-on-fentanyl-trafficking-and-save-lives

Lastly, we have a proposed complete waste of money project by a Wisconsin democrat.

Gay Democrat introduces legislation to create an LGBT museum in Washington, D.C.

“Democrat Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, an openly gay member of Congress, has put forward bills related to establishing an LGBT museum in Washington, D.C.

One measure would create a commission to examine the possibility of forming a National Museum of American LGBTQ+ History and Culture, while the other bill would officially create such a museum, according to a press release.”

More here: https://www.theblaze.com/news/mark-pecan-bills-lgbt-museum

In summation, we have the democrats attempting to usurp basic parental rights while openly thumbing their noses at the constitution, they will do nothing regarding the drug epidemic plaguing Americans of all walks of life, they are completely content with the status quo.

Self defense, fighting back against bullies is not permitted, at least in California, and more of this sick LGBT crap is being force fed on America. More taxpayer funding for a museum, etc… for a group of people that have contributed nothing significant to society, let alone humanity.

No thanks, I’ve had enough. It’s time to purge the country of leftists and the democrat party.

“Stop the insanity!”