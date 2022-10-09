Let’s begin this edition with Biden and the democrats horrific energy policies that are hurting all Americans and have cost us 100 billion dollars and counting.

President Joe Biden’s anti-drilling policies have cost the United States about the same rate of daily oil production that was recently slashed off world markets by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“The United States would be producing between 2 and 3 million more barrels of oil a day and between 20 and 25 more billion cubic feet of natural gas under the Trump policies,” said a recent study (pdf) by the organization Committee to Unleash Prosperity. “This translates into an economic loss—or tax on the American economy—of roughly $100 billion a year.”

The so-called doctor who everybody is sick of, and shouldn’t pay attention to since he’s been wrong 100% of the time, and changes his story as often as the wind changes direction, Anthony “Quack, Quack” Fauci is at it again, predicting doom and gloom with a new deadly Covid variant this winter.

Nothing like frightening the cowards and Karen’s of the country yet again, so they can kill themselves by more and more of the deadly boosters and vaccines that are experimental, and it’s now proven beyond a shadow of a doubt, it’s an experiment gone horribly wrong, the vaccines and boosters are more deadly than the brief illness.

Despite the steady decline of Covid viruses and deaths since the summer, Dr Fauci said Americans 'should not be surprised' if a highly transmissible variant emerges as the months get colder.

Fauci, who is set to retire from his post as director of the National Institutes of Health in the coming months, has become famous for his grim warnings about Covid surges, although this is the first such forecast he has issued in months.

Here we go with more censorship, probably government censorship via Google, after all, the democrats do not want free speech, they have declared war on free speech, and are censoring via proxy, like the all to willing Google for instance.

If you are not ignorant, and have a little knowledge of what Fascist ideology is, you know that is exactly what the democrat party and it’s proxies is becoming.

According to Google, any conservative, conservative blog, news organization, anyone who questions the party line is “dangerous and derogatory.”

The Biden administration and Big Tech want nothing more than to keep all the power for themselves. That’s why they censor conservative content by melodramatically labeling it “dangerous and derogatory.” It’s also why they employ opinion monitors disguised as “fact-checkers” to make sure that all most people read is The Narrative™.

Finally, it’s time to talk about what Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did to the American people, and how he happily strengthened our adversaries, weakened us, just to spite President Trump. It’s sickening how pure hatred drives them, and anything that gets in the way is run over.

In 2020 Democrats led by Chuck Schumer refused to purchase oil at $24 a barrel to refill the strategic oil reserves as the Trump administration requested. This was not just an excellent investment but it would have provided immediate relief to domestic producers. Schumer and Democrats blocked the deal. The clear winners of this decision were Russia, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and OPEC. Who is the real “Putin’s puppet?”

These were just a few of the news items that our corrupt media either hid from the public, or was propagandized to suit the leftist government agenda.

Next week, I’ll have four more stories that slipped under the radar.

