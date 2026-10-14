Undersheriff Mike Martin from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is speaking out on the undeniable Somali gang violence in the Twin Cities metro area and how to stop it.

Martin has spent more than 30 years in law enforcement as a gang expert and also currently serves as vice president of the Midwest Gang Investigators Association.

In less than 10 days, there have been Somali gang shootings in Edina, Eden Prairie, Bloomington, and even a shooting between cars driving down Highway 100.

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