I’ve learned from Alpha News that Wilson Tindi, a Kenyon national, undesirable alien and registered sex offender no longer works for the Minnesota Department of Education.

His last day, coincidentally (Gibbs rule #39, No such thing as coincidence) was June 27th, the same day Alpha News caught wind of Tindi and started asking questions.

He knew the jig was up.

The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) confirmed Tindi’s first day of employment with the agency was April 9, 2025, and his last day was June 27, 2025, the same day Alpha News first reached out to MDE about Tindi. He previously worked for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

How did he get hired by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, another state job?

That’s twice that he “fell through the cracks.” How does this happen?

It doesn’t.

What kind of a shit show is the state running?

This buffoonery needs to be investigated.

Wilson Tindi’s salary while he was Director of Internal Audit and Advisory Services at the MDE was $145,074.

What?

First off, he’s not a citizen, secondly he’s an undesirable alien who is a registered sex offender. That job should be a Minnesotan’s job, not a Kenyon national. This is absolute bullshit. Somebody’s head needs to roll.

How many other state jobs are non citizens holding within the State of Minnesota?

Tindi couldn’t be the only one. Again, time for an investigation.

One member of the Minnesota House caught wind of this and is starting to ask questions, of course she’s a Republican, the DFL has no interest in this other than covering it up.

Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, sent a formal letter Tuesday to MDE Commissioner Willie Jett, asking how someone with Tindi’s criminal history was hired—and whether he had access to Minnesotans’ private data.

The news of this itself actually raises more questions, an audit of the entire state government is warranted. I don’t believe for one second this is an isolated incident that can be explained away.

