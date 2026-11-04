On Halloween night at St. Paul’s Union Depot, the Bundle Halal Fall Market, an event packed with Muslim vendors ended in a melee that forced thousands to evacuate. Police poured in after reports of gunfire. No shots were confirmed, no one was hurt, and no arrests were made. But a deputy told Sheriff Bob Fletcher on livestream that members of about four Somali gangs had been spotted there. They kept coming back after repeated attempts to remove them.

This is the result when large numbers of Somalis from a clan and gang-ridden culture gather under a fake religious banner in an American city. The same patterns of disorder follow them. Minnesota keeps importing the problem and then acts surprised when the violence shows up at the “community” event.

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