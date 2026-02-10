In a stunning blow to Western civilization, a group of University of Minnesota students recently chained themselves to a campus building and screamed “F*ck ICE!” — a phrase that perfectly captures both their intellectual depth and their contribution to society.

These are the same people who need trigger warnings for classic literature, yet somehow believe they are qualified to dismantle federal immigration law. They can’t balance a budget, define a tariff, or explain how taxes work — but rest assured, they’ve solved immigration. All it took was profanity, bike chains, and the moral confidence of people who have never paid a mortgage.

Their demands read like a dystopian parody written by a caffeine-addicted freshman: ban ICE, lock down the campus if federal agents appear, loosen protest rules so they can tantrum more efficiently, and move classes online so no one ever has to leave their emotional support dorm room. Why stop there? Let’s declare gravity oppressive and demand the university repeal it.

The students describe themselves as “terrified” of immigration enforcement — a fascinating claim, given that many of them treat actual violent crime, fentanyl deaths, and border chaos as abstract theory problems for their sociology seminars. Apparently, enforcing laws is violence, but blocking buildings and screaming obscenities is “community care.”

When administrators warned them that chaining themselves to public property might result in consequences, the protesters reacted with horror. Consequences? For actions? In 2026? What is this, the Dark Ages?

And let’s savor the irony: young adults enjoying taxpayer-subsidized education, living in one of the wealthiest nations in history, using smartphones made by global capitalism — all while declaring the system illegitimate and demanding open borders. It’s revolutionary cosplay funded by federal student loans.

This isn’t activism. It’s performance art for the attention economy. It’s what happens when therapy language, social media clout, and ideological groupthink merge into a single screaming organism. The goal isn’t policy change — it’s validation, viral fame, and the warm glow of feeling morally superior while accomplishing nothing.

Will these protests change immigration law? No.

Will they produce future HR managers who write emails about “decolonizing spreadsheets”? Almost certainly.

Will at least one of these students end up running a nonprofit dedicated to “Reimagining Borders Through Interpretive Dance”? Count on it.

America isn’t collapsing because of foreign enemies. It’s collapsing because our elite institutions are mass-producing overeducated, underqualified, historically illiterate professional protesters who believe chaining themselves to buildings is the same thing as governing a nation.

