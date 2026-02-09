Let’s stop pretending this is about “peaceful protest.” What happened outside the Whipple Federal Building is the predictable result of years of left-wing radicalization, political cowardice, and anti-police propaganda.

A mob attacked law enforcement. A deputy was struck in the head. Government property was damaged. Orders to disperse were ignored. And yet the activist class still wants to frame this as “free speech.”

No. This is what happens when Democrats and progressive activists normalize lawlessness.

The left has turned protest into a weapon — not to persuade, but to intimidate. They block streets. They harass officials. They swarm public buildings. They chant about “justice” while excusing criminal behavior. Then they smear police as villains for enforcing the law.

And let’s be honest about the pattern: whenever left-wing protesters riot, the excuses roll in. “They’re hurting.” “They’re angry.” “They’re marginalized.” But if conservatives gathered in a crowd and threw objects at officers? The media would call it extremism. Democrat politicians would call it domestic terrorism.

There should not be two standards.

If you assault police, you go to jail. If you ignore lawful dispersal orders, you get arrested. If you vandalize property, you face consequences. That’s not authoritarianism — that’s civilization.

What is authoritarian is the left’s belief that their ideology puts them above the law.

The Whipple arrests weren’t a crackdown on democracy. They were a rare moment of accountability in a system that too often bends to activist pressure. We need more of that — not less.

No more negotiated riots. No more political hand-wringing. No more prosecutors quietly dropping charges to appease activist groups.

Enforce the law. Prosecute aggressively. Back the police. And make it unmistakably clear: this country is governed by laws, not left-wing mobs.

If Democrats want to defend riot culture, let them own it. Because they do own it. It’s all there’s. Remember that in November.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness