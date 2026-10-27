Key developments:

• In early August 2026, CoreCivic announced a five-year ICE contract (starting August 11, 2026) to house up to 1,600 detainees. It provides a fixed monthly payment plus per-diem based on population and is projected to generate about $75 million in annual revenue once fully operational.

• The next day, CoreCivic sold the facility (along with another in Kansas) to DHS for a combined $734 million; the Appleton portion was about $495.6 million. CoreCivic continues to operate it under the existing management contract (through August 2031, subject to possible modification).

• Preparations (repairs and renovations) had been underway since late 2025. Detainees were projected to begin arriving in Q4 2026 (fall/winter), with a full ramp-up by Q2 2027.