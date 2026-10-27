Key developments:
• In early August 2026, CoreCivic announced a five-year ICE contract (starting August 11, 2026) to house up to 1,600 detainees. It provides a fixed monthly payment plus per-diem based on population and is projected to generate about $75 million in annual revenue once fully operational.
• The next day, CoreCivic sold the facility (along with another in Kansas) to DHS for a combined $734 million; the Appleton portion was about $495.6 million. CoreCivic continues to operate it under the existing management contract (through August 2031, subject to possible modification).
• Preparations (repairs and renovations) had been underway since late 2025. Detainees were projected to begin arriving in Q4 2026 (fall/winter), with a full ramp-up by Q2 2027.
Latest status (as of October 22, 2026 reporting): Facility Warden Tom Kessler stated they are on track to begin housing ICE detainees “sometime this fall.” Staffing is ongoing (targeting roughly 525 employees), community support (especially from local law enforcement) has been noted, and CoreCivic has made local donations (e.g., to the hospital and baseball association). Full capacity remains targeted for next summer.
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Why are they housing illegal immigrants?
Get them the F out.
Feds? Do your job.