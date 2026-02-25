On Tuesday I wrote a post about an attempted gun grab and outright bans, completely unconstitutional all the way around. If these two bills passed committee they would move to a floor vote. The bills are:

HF 3433: Possession of Semiautomatic Military-Style Assault Weapons Ban. This bill bans the possession of semiautomatic military-style assault weapons and establishes criminal penalties for violations.

HF 3402: Possession of Large-Capacity Ammunition Magazines Ban. This bill bans the possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines (over 10 rounds), with no grandfathering clause—requiring destruction, surrender, or removal from the state by July 1, 2026—and establishes criminal penalties.

In that post I wrote:

As we brace for the hearing on HF 3433 and HF 3402 in St. Paul that is just beginning right now, today.

So here’s what happened in committee with both bills:

HF 3433 Outcome: Pending in the House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee. No further actions or votes are reflected in official records as of the latest available updates. The bill has not advanced, and given the similar nature to HF 3402 (which failed on a tie vote the same day), it may have faced a comparable outcome, though no explicit vote details for HF 3433 were reported.

HF 3402 Outcome: Failed to pass out of committee on a 10-10 party-line vote. This effectively stops the bill from advancing further in its current form, though it could potentially be reconsidered or amended in future sessions.

So it looks like we dodged a bullet (pun unintended) this time around thanks to a tied legislature with no Republicans dissenting. The DFL has a one seat majority in the senate so just one house defector would have made this reality. And that’s why it’s so important to vote Republican. Democrats look to strip the Bill of Rights while Republicans work to protect them. If the DFL still had the trifecta, this would have passed.

