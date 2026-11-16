The former Prairie Correctional Facility in Appleton, Minnesota, is now open and operating as the Appleton Detention Facility for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Key details:

• Opened: November 9, 2026 (confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security).

• First detainees: Arrived the same week. Local observers reported buses transferring people, attorneys received reports of at least one person held there, and the federal detainee locator listed individuals in custody at the site.

• Capacity: Up to 1,600 beds.

• Operator: CoreCivic (the company that previously owned it) continues to run day-to-day operations under a multi-year ICE contract.

• Ownership: Sold to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in August 2026 for approximately $495.6 million.

• Ramp-up: Still in early stages. Full operational capacity is projected for mid-2027 (around the second quarter of 2027). Staffing is underway, with roughly 125 employees hired so far and a target of about 500 at full capacity.