For those not familiar with Minneapolis the Uptown neighborhood used to be a vibrant, trendy place. Basically it runs along West Lake Street in the near south side. If it were a numbered street I believe it would be 30th. It was the place to be from the mid ‘80’s when Calhoun Square opened up until May of 2020 when it was torched by Antifa and BLM during the George Floyd riots.

Uptown was trendy, businesses opening and thriving, nightlife, restaurants, blue collar jobs, white collar professionals located there, desirable housing, the arts, family friendly and safe. It was a safe place to be. I used to go down there especially when the Uptown Art Fair was going on. And the people were good and genuine, at least the ones I interacted with.

I haven’t been there since about 2003. Things change and you settle down and you hit middle age. Life happens.

When the riots happened I couldn’t believe what I was seeing on Twitter and the news. It was like it was hit with cruise missiles. Total devastation and burned out buildings, like a war zone. It was stunning. I still haven’t gotten over it. Especially since it was preventable if Walz would have acted.

Now, there’s nothing there anymore. It’s crime infested jungle. You’d be lucky to get out of there alive today. Uptown is now firmly controlled by the gangs, there are area’s where police and EMS won’t even go. It’s a big ghetto now.

I was shocked when I saw this recent video.

We, the people of Minnesota got taxed for Walz dropping the ball on the riots. We paid for the clean up, and we paid for a promised revitalized and rebuilt Uptown.

You saw in this video what we paid for.

A whole lot of nothing.

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