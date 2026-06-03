Reports that a Treasury Department sanctions office may have frozen funds connected to a business venture involving Ilhan Omar’s husband, Tom Mynett, raise serious questions. While the allegations remain unproven as of today, they deserve scrutiny, not dismissal.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control exists to enforce sanctions against national-security threats and illicit financial activity. If such an agency took action involving the spouse of a sitting member of Congress, the public has a right to know why.

We, the people have a simple message: accountability should not depend on political party. If similar allegations involved a Republican lawmaker’s family, Democrats would demand answers and pronounce him guilty already. The same standard should apply here.

Whether the claims are ultimately true or false, transparency is essential. We deserve facts, not stonewalling.

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