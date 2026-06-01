According to multiple reports, Blanche said that politicians are not exempt from criminal prosecution if investigators find evidence that they were involved in, knowingly facilitated, or were criminally negligent regarding fraud schemes. In that discussion, he specifically mentioned Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and commentator Will Cain also brought up Representative Ilhan Omar. Blanche stated that elected officials could face indictment if evidence supports criminal charges.

However, as of now:

Neither Walz nor Omar has been charged with a crime.

The statements reflect a DOJ position that public officials do not have immunity from prosecution simply because they hold office.

Any indictment would require investigators and prosecutors to develop evidence supporting specific criminal offenses and present the case through the normal federal charging process.

I’ve asked the very same question.

Why?

There’s more than enough evidence to get Ilhan Omar thrown out of congress, in to a prison cell, and then her naturalization revoked and deported back to Somalia.

There’s evidence to imprison Walz and Ellison also.

What do we get?

Endless investigations that just drag on right to the forgotten memory file. I’m sick of it. Put these pieces of subhuman excrement away. Enough is enough.

The comments come amid a broader federal crackdown on fraud involving Minnesota social-service and healthcare programs, where federal authorities have already announced new charges and convictions against numerous individuals.

It’s time to go after the big fish.

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