Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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dave's avatar
dave
6h

Fuckin hang both of them

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Art McNeil's avatar
Art McNeil
4h

Timidity has no place crime is crime. Follow the process and let chips fall where they may. If our resources shrink because of backlash they need to get out of the way. Perhaps shoveling snow flakes out of positions they do not have the spine to handle. It’s 90 degrees in Florida but still the season to shovel out snow flake prosecutors.

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