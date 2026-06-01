U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche Confirms Walz, Omar Are Not Immune From Fraud Indictments
Blanche said that politicians are not exempt from criminal prosecution.
According to multiple reports, Blanche said that politicians are not exempt from criminal prosecution if investigators find evidence that they were involved in, knowingly facilitated, or were criminally negligent regarding fraud schemes. In that discussion, he specifically mentioned Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and commentator Will Cain also brought up Representative Ilhan Omar. Blanche stated that elected officials could face indictment if evidence supports criminal charges.
However, as of now:
Neither Walz nor Omar has been charged with a crime.
The statements reflect a DOJ position that public officials do not have immunity from prosecution simply because they hold office.
Any indictment would require investigators and prosecutors to develop evidence supporting specific criminal offenses and present the case through the normal federal charging process.
I’ve asked the very same question.
Why?
There’s more than enough evidence to get Ilhan Omar thrown out of congress, in to a prison cell, and then her naturalization revoked and deported back to Somalia.
There’s evidence to imprison Walz and Ellison also.
What do we get?
Endless investigations that just drag on right to the forgotten memory file. I’m sick of it. Put these pieces of subhuman excrement away. Enough is enough.
The comments come amid a broader federal crackdown on fraud involving Minnesota social-service and healthcare programs, where federal authorities have already announced new charges and convictions against numerous individuals.
It’s time to go after the big fish.
Fuckin hang both of them
Timidity has no place crime is crime. Follow the process and let chips fall where they may. If our resources shrink because of backlash they need to get out of the way. Perhaps shoveling snow flakes out of positions they do not have the spine to handle. It’s 90 degrees in Florida but still the season to shovel out snow flake prosecutors.