Governor Tim Walz’s leadership has epically failed Minnesotans spectacularly. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has confirmed that “half or more” of roughly $18 billion billed through state programs may be tied to fraud. Billions of taxpayer dollars, intended to help the vulnerable, have been siphoned off—and Walz is responsible.

Under his administration, Medicaid-funded programs expanded without meaningful oversight. Warnings from Republicans, auditors, and whistleblowers were ignored or dismissed as political attacks. Now the truth is undeniable: the system was left wide open for abuse, and billions were stolen under Walz’s watch.

Since 2018, funds meant for housing services, autism treatment, and care for people with disabilities have been misused. Prosecutors report providers billed for services never delivered, inflated hours, or existed solely to collect checks. In some cases, taxpayer dollars funded luxury cars, international travel, and real estate. This is not accidental mismanagement—it is criminal fraud enabled by an inattentive buffoon of a governor.

Audits raised red flags. Whistleblowers raised alarms. Patterns of abuse were clear. And yet, Walz’s administration continued to write checks. Federal authorities now say Minnesota’s fraud problem under Walz is worse than anywhere else in the country. That’s not incompetence—it is negligence at the highest level.

The sicko left will claim cracking down on fraud hurts services. They are lying. Fraud is what hurts services. Honest providers suffer, vulnerable Minnesotans get less, and taxpayers are stiffed.

Prosecutions are coming, but arrests alone will not fix this mess. Minnesota needs aggressive audits, strict licensing, clawbacks, and leaders willing to shut down programs that cannot be responsibly managed—even when those pain in the ass activists whine and cry like the little bitches they are. Walz has repeatedly failed to take responsibility, leaving the people who rely on these programs to suffer.

This is a failed governor who prefers ideology over oversight, expansion over accountability. Compassion without competence is not compassion—it is negligence. Minnesotans deserve better than a governor who allows billions to vanish to fraud. We deserve a reckoning, real reform, and leadership that actually protects their money and the people these programs are supposed to serve. Tim Walz needs to resign in disgrace. Right now.

