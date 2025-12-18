Here we go again. This administration is just a never ending cesspool of fraud and corruption.

The U.S. Department of Labor has sent a strike team to Minnesota to investigate potential unemployment insurance fraud because state leaders failed to get their house in order, again. This isn’t routine oversight; it’s a federal response to systemic government failure.

For years, Republicans warned that lax controls and ideological blinders were inviting fraud across Minnesota’s benefits programs. Those warnings were ignored by Gov. Walz, his administration and DFL lawmakers. The result? Taxpayer dollars lost, public trust shattered, and now Washington stepping in to clean up the mess.

Every dollar stolen through fraud is a dollar taken from working families and small businesses who play by the rules.

Since Minnesota’s governor, administration and DFL leadership refuse to protect taxpayers, the federal government will. That should alarm every voter in the state.

It’s past time for a change. Vote Republican in next year’s election. It’s time to take out the trash, it’s rotting and smells bad.

