A U.S. House committee is escalating its investigation into alleged fraud in Minnesota childcare programs and is now accusing Tim Walz’s administration of withholding information through heavy redactions and limited document production.

According to a letter reported Wednesday, the House Committee on Education and Workforce told Walz’s office that thousands of pages submitted in response to congressional requests contained “unexplained redactions” and that only a small fraction of the material was considered meaningfully responsive to the investigation.

The committee is investigating alleged misuse of federal childcare funds connected to Minnesota’s Child Care Assistance Program. Chairman Tim Walberg said the committee believes the state has not fully cooperated with oversight requests tied to possible fraud and improper payments.

The dispute comes amid broader federal and state scrutiny of Minnesota anti-fraud oversight. Earlier this year, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released reports alleging Minnesota officials were aware of fraud concerns for years and failed to intervene aggressively enough.

The latest committee letter reportedly followed recent FBI raids involving Minnesota daycare operators as part of ongoing fraud investigations.

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