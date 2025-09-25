PRESS RELEASE

Sept. 22, 2025

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Brad Finstad (MN-01), once again called on Minnesota State University, Mankato to demand the immediate resignation of Professor Kevin Parsneau following repeated instances of inflammatory comments that excuse or glorify violence.

In a letter to Minnesota State University, Mankato President Edward Inch, Rep. Finstad condemned Parsneau’s latest comments in the wake of the tragic assassination of Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk. On social media, Parsneau referred to Kirk as a “POS who died of the violence he promoted happening to others” and later added, “Ignoring that racist POS is the only thing the Vikings did right Sunday.”

“While hundreds of young people gathered in Mankato to mourn Charlie Kirk and honor his legacy, they were forced to see their professor mock his murder. That is beyond unacceptable,” Rep. Finstad said. “I once again call on Minnesota State University, Mankato to take action and demand Mr. Parsneau’s immediate resignation. Our students deserve better.”

In 2024, Parsneau drew national attention after posting that it would be “disappointing if (UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s assassin) was a one-off killer instead of a serial killer.” After which, Finstad called for the University to demand his resignation.

Following Parsneau’s most recent comments, Mankato State University, Mankato released a statement saying it “does not endorse views expressed by employees on their personal social media accounts” and emphasizing its values of “Integrity, Respect, and Responsibility.” However, the university declined to comment on specific personnel actions, citing privacy laws.

Rep. Finstad underlines that the University’s statements fall short of addressing the harm caused to students.

Read the full letter below:

President Inch,

I write today regarding troubling reports that Kevin Parsneau, a professor in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Minnesota State University, Mankato, has once again made inflammatory remarks in connection with the recent tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Mr. Parsneau reportedly commented on a Threads post by describing Charlie Kirk as a “POS who died by the violence he promoted happening to others,” and in another post added, “Ignoring that racist POS is the only thing the Vikings did right on Sunday.”[1]

As you are aware, this is not an isolated incident. In December 2024, following the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Mr. Parsneau wrote on Facebook: “It’s going to be disappointing if he’s a one-off killer instead of a serial killer.” Such reprehensible statements cannot be dismissed as mere personal opinion—they reflect a repeated pattern of promoting or excusing violence.

Violence in any form must be condemned unequivocally. Mr. Parsneau’s repeated history of such conduct is unacceptable, and it is deeply concerning that he continues to be entrusted with a platform within academia. Students deserve an environment where they can pursue their education free from exposure to faculty who openly glorify or encourage violence.

While hundreds gathered alongside the Turning Point USA Mankato chapter on September 16th to attend a vigil honoring the life of Charlie Kirk, it is unacceptable that these students, some who had personal relationships with Mr. Kirk, would be subjected to Mr. Parsneau’s repeated despicable conduct.[2]

I once again call on Minnesota State University, Mankato to demand Mr. Parsneau’s immediate resignation. Thank you for your urgent attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Brad Finstad

Member of Congress

[1] https://alphanews.org/msu-professor-again-makes-inflammatory-remarks-this-time-about-charlie-kirk/

[2] https://www.mankatofreepress.com/news/local_news/hundreds-gather-to-remember-charlie-kirk/article_132b0c9a-740f-4676-9b83-4a8fce21d215.html

