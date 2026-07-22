Allen Shen joined Liz Collin on her podcast. He’s a Republican candidate for District 40B in the Minnesota House. Shen is also an Army veteran, yet he knows communism quite well as he was born in China.



Shen appears in the Alpha News documentary “Minnesota Mao.” But now, after speaking in classrooms and at political events across the state, Shen believes he’s seen how people now seem ready to heed the warnings about rising socialism and communism in Minnesota and elsewhere in America.

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