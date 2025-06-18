We’ll start with the woman who represents my district (3).

Not exactly the brightest woman. She’s a pure party line ideologue, her history in the Minnesota House and Senate proves it. She backed Walz 100% of the time, including his ridiculous, draconian Covid policies, and she should have known better. She’s a doctor. So, she’s either a really bad doctor, or a hardline ideologue. Never mind her history, let’s get in to an outright lie that she spouted off yesterday.

What “misinformation?” She doesn’t specify because she can’t. She’s just shooting her mouth off. She outright lied.

Apparently she’s upset that President Trump did not call Gov. Walz after the shooting.

Why would he?

Dustin Grage said it pointedly in his reply to Morrison.

Here is the statement from President Trump right after he got word of the shooting on Saturday.

So let’s move on to the KARE 11 freak show DEI hire Jana Shortal.

Yeah, this thing had to chime in and pretty much parrot Morrison.

Again, the great Dustin Grage is right on top of it!

And again, why would Trump call Walz?

Walz has shown nothing but hatred toward the president, the hateful vitriol has been non-stop, he’s shown the president nothing but disrespect.

Screw Walz.

And screw Morrison and Shortal too.

