If you believe Vance Boelter’s latest mumblings, I’d like to talk to you about obtaining a tropical oceanfront paradise in North Dakota.

I don’t care if Vance Boelter is a Republican or a Democrat, or if he voted for Trump or Harris. It doesn’t matter. What matters is the guy is banana’s, a psycho, Norman Bates 2.0.

He needs to be punished (note the word “punished”) not “rehabilitated.” Whether that’s a death sentence or a life sentence, not a civil commitment to a mental institution. But this is Minnesota, so I’m nervous about the type of justice he will receive. On the other hand, he did target DFLers, so that will sway the activist judge in the State sentence, thankfully the Fed’s are involved so real punishment and justice is more likely than if it was just the state.

“On June 14th my goal was to do citizen arrests, which went horribly wrong. My goal was never to shoot people, which goes against my Christian faith, and how I’ve lived the last 40 years,” Boelter claimed. Boelter then said he wanted to make these “citizen arrests” because people “were dying after getting the Covid vaccine and the Minnesota government leadership was covering it up.” “Anyone in Minnesota that had a loved one die suddenly or unexpectedly, that was given the COVID vaccine should pay very close attention to this case,” Boelter wrote. In his recent writings from jail, Boelter claimed again that he took part in a two-year “undercover investigation” concerning the deaths of 400 Minnesota citizens. Boelter also wrote that he was shown evidence of “massive financial connections between Minnesota politicians and the Chinese government.”

Boelter’s claim that he had seen evidence of “massive financial connections between Minnesota politicians and the Chinese government just might have some believability in light of what has been exposed by the DOJ very recently.

RELATED: FBI and DHS Files on Tim Walz’s China Links

That of course leads us to a whole different story. We’ll bring that to you at the appropriate time. This story was about Vance Boelter’s latest jibber-jabber.

Finishing up, Vance Boelter is a psycho who has lost touch with reality. Extracting the truth and identifying the fiction is best suited for the head doctors, that chaotic insanity is well above my pay grade.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness