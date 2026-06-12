Safe to say Vance Boelter will never see the outside of a prison in this life time.

Let’s just cut to the chase. According to KSTP Eyewitness News:

Vance Boelter has pleaded guilty to the murders of Melissa and Mark Hortman and the shootings of John and Yvette Hoffman. Boelter changed his plea to guilty on all counts in federal court on Thursday, just days before the one-year anniversary of the deadly attacks. Under the terms of the plea deal, Boelter is expected to be sentenced to two consecutive life sentences followed by 40 years in federal prison. As part of the plea deal, the death penalty is off the table.

Here’s a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office shortly after court.

A portion of the plea agreement and sentencing stipulations. You can read all 21 pages here. Portions of it are disturbing.

The State of Minnesota will also be charging Boelter. They’ll likely bring charges after Boelter’s sentencing. Hopefully sometime next month, according to the judge.

Boelter still faces multiple premeditated murder and attempted first-degree murder charges, plus felony animal cruelty and impersonating a police officer. A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says Boelter’s federal plea deal has no impact on his state charges, although that case is still on hold pending his federal case.

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