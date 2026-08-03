MINNEAPOLIS (AI) — Vance Boelter, already sentenced to two consecutive life terms plus 40 years in federal prison for the 2025 targeted attacks on Minnesota lawmakers and their families, is scheduled to make his first appearance in Hennepin County District Court on Monday afternoon on related state charges.

Boelter, 59, of Green Isle, was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on Sunday ahead of the 1:15 p.m. hearing before Judge Juan Hoyos. The appearance is expected to be largely procedural.

He faces eight state charges stemming from the June 14, 2025, attacks: two counts of first-degree premeditated murder in the killings of former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark at their Brooklyn Park home; four counts of attempted first-degree murder involving state Sen. John Hoffman, his wife Yvette, their daughter Hope, and Rep. Kristin Bahner; felony animal cruelty for shooting the Hortmans’ dog Gilbert (who was later euthanized); and impersonating a police officer. A conviction on the first-degree murder counts carries a mandatory life sentence without parole.

On July 23, U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim imposed the federal sentence after Boelter pleaded guilty in June to six counts, including stalking resulting in death and murder with a firearm, in a deal that took the death penalty off the table. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has said the federal outcome does not affect the state case and that a state conviction would place any sentence beyond the reach of a presidential pardon.

“While Mr. Boelter’s case has been in federal court, we have been preparing to prosecute him in state court. That time has arrived,” Moriarty said after the federal sentencing.

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