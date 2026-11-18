“Socialism’s on the ticket, everything. Raising taxes, raising unfunded mandates, raising the fees, whether it be tab fees or just any of your government fees, there are thousands of them. We’re going to see it all,” Holmstrom said.
For at least the next two years, essentially all Republicans can do is “inform the Democrats and inform the Minnesota people of exactly what these bills are going to do.”
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for starters i believe that the only taxes being raised on Minnesota will be for large corporations and the 1%. It will only help begin to. Normalize costs of living expenses for the middle class. Right now the ruling Republicans can only predict gloom n doom scenarios to put Minnesotans in a negative frame of mind for the changes. Just keep fact checking and get the truth! Dont allow yourselves to be manipulated.