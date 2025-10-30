Well, the Democrat war on women has another casualty. It should also be noted it’s a war on common sense and a war on biology. Whatever happened to “follow the science?”

In the “State of Hockey,” one veteran player is hanging up her skates for good — delivering a farewell letter that condemns her league for prioritizing transgender inclusion over women’s safety and fairness.

Rachel Stoneberg, 42, a former University of St. Thomas player and 20-year staple in the Women’s Hockey Association of Minnesota (WHAM), shared her “Dear Hockey: Goodbye” letter to social media.