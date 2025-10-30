Veteran female hockey player quits women’s league over inclusion of biological males
Rachel Stoneberg condemns her league for prioritizing tranny inclusion over women’s safety and fairness
Well, the Democrat war on women has another casualty. It should also be noted it’s a war on common sense and a war on biology. Whatever happened to “follow the science?”
In the “State of Hockey,” one veteran player is hanging up her skates for good — delivering a farewell letter that condemns her league for prioritizing transgender inclusion over women’s safety and fairness.
Rachel Stoneberg, 42, a former University of St. Thomas player and 20-year staple in the Women’s Hockey Association of Minnesota (WHAM), shared her “Dear Hockey: Goodbye” letter to social media.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.